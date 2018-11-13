Australia ‘different ball game’, says Rohit

NEW DELHI: Batsman Rohit Sharma said India were brimming with confidence after their crushing home victories over the West Indies — but warned that winning their first Test series in Australia was a challenge of a different order.

“Australia is always challenging when it comes to going out there and performing. Every time you go there, you are tested as a player, as an individual and as a team as well,” he said.“I think we have got to be at our best and when you win a series like this (West Indies) and when you play like that in the tournament you are high on confidence.”

India barely have time to catch their breath before heading on Friday to Australia, where the first of three T20 matches is in Brisbane on November 21. Sharma said India must “start fresh” and forget about their recent wins if they are to take their home consistency to Australia.“Australia will be a different ball game I completely understand. But I think the things that we have been doing as a team and as a player, we keep repeating it,” he said.