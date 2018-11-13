Smog envelops cities of Sindh

SUKKUR: With the advent of winter, smog has begun to grip several towns and cities across Sindh leading to respiratory allergies and diseases.

A thick layer of smog enveloped Sukkur, Khairpur, Shikarpur, Ghotki and other cities of Sindh due to dust, burning crop residue, emissions from brick kilns and factories, higher sulpur content of petrol and diesel. The Pakistan Meteorological Department has warned of increasing intensity of smog in the forthcoming winters unless urgent mitigatory action is taken.

In order to check air pollution, the Sindh government is propagating zig zag brick kiln technology in the province. The Director Technical Sindh Environmental Protection Agency, Waqar Ahmed Phulpoto, said the zig zag brick kiln technology reduces fuel consumption by as much as 30 per cent. He said the new technology not only improves the quality of bricks but also cuts down air pollution.