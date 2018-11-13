HRCP urges EU to seek reforms for rights protection in Pakistan

LAHORE: The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) has urged upon the European Union (EU) that it should use the upcoming human rights dialogue with Pakistan to push the country’s new government to enact solid reforms for the protection of human rights in country.

European Union and Pakistan Joint Commission’s Sub-Group on Governance and Human Rights, is scheduled to meet on November 13 (today) in Islamabad. In conjunction with their call, the two organisations released a briefing paper that provides an update on key human rights issues in Pakistan since the last meeting of the joint commission, which took place in October 2017. ‘Human rights continue to be violated at an alarming rate in Pakistan amid a widespread climate of impunity. The EU must ensure that the numerous human rights issues that plague Pakistan are addressed in a comprehensive manner and with clear benchmarks for improvement.’

Enforced disappearances are still reported in Pakistan in high numbers. In August 2018 alone, the government-appointed Commission of Inquiry on Enforced Disappearances reported 59 new cases, with almost no investigations or prosecutions having been undertaken.

Meanwhile, NGOs and the media continue to face threats and harassment. Over the past year, several journalists have been kidnapped and the perpetrators of those acts have enjoyed complete impunity. Several media outlets have faced threats of closure and censorship. The new government has also continued the previous administration’s crackdown on international aid organisations. In early October 2018, the government ordered 18 international aid groups to shut down their operations and leave the country.

It is high time the government prioritised protection of human rights, including by holding to account those who have threatened violence against Aasia Bibi in the aftermath of the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn her blasphemy conviction and by protecting her and her family.’

The joint briefing paper also highlighted the ongoing need to review legislation, such as Article 295(c) of the Criminal Code and the 2016 Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act in order to protect the right to freedom of religion or belief and the right to freedom of opinion and expression. These calls are consistent with the recommendations made by many EU member states during Pakistan’s third universal periodic review in November 2017.