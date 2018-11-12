Tribute paid to Qazi Mazhar

RAWALPINDI: Tahreek-e-Khudam-Ahle Sunnat wal Jamaat held a seminar in press club which its leaders said that there is need for the religious powers to get united and paid tribute to founder of the party Qazi Mazhar Hussain.

Qazi Zahurul Hassan, Maulana Dr Atiqur Rehman, Qazi Abdur Rashid, Maulana Attaullah Tariq were prominent speakers at the seminar. Qazi Zahur said Qazi Mazhar Hussain worked for promotion of religion through his speeches and writings for over 50 years.

He said Qazi Mazhar Hussain aimed at correction in society and he avoided hate and conflicts. He said Khudam Ahle Sunnat will continue following Qazi Mazhar Hussain. Others also spoke of their commitment to teachings of the founder of the organisation which they said has been working for the cause of Ahle Sunnat wal Jamaat since 1969.