Rs100m worth state land retrieved in Gujranwala

GUJRANWALA: The Anti-Corruption Establishment, in collaboration with the district administration, demolished commercial shops and registered cases against nine accused for occupying the state land worth Rs 100 million. ACE Regional Director Fareed Ahmed said that some residents of Sadhoki gave applications to the Punjab ACE director general that land mafia members have occupied above seven-kanal commercial land and illegally constructed shops at Maju Chak and Baig Chak Roads. The authorities retrieved the state land worth 100 million rupees.