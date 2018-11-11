Peny bounces back to bag ITF Jr Tennis title

ISLAMABAD: Ivan Peny of Bulgaria rallied back from one set down to win ITF International Junior Tennis title at the PTF DA Complex Saturday.

Penny edged out local favorite Huzaifa Abdul Rehman 2-6, 6-4, 6-3 to annex the title. Bulgarian lad outwitted Huzaifa purely on stamina. Even after conceding the first set rather meekly, he stormed back to win the title. Following one-sides first set Peny played attacking game in the next two winning the match comfortably at the end. “I knew I had a chance as I am used to playing long matches. The moment I saw Huzaifa losing grip on his stamina, I started playing attacking game and it worked well,” Peny said after the match. He hopes to continue with the same rhythm in the coming ITF Junior II event.