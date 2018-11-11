Sun Nov 11, 2018
Karachi

November 11, 2018
Four labourers were injured

November 11, 2018

Four labourers were injured when a boiler exploded at a factory in an industrial area of the city.

The incident took place at a pharmaceutical factory in Korangi Industrial Area. Police and volunteers from various welfare organisations immediately reached the site to rescue the injured who were identified as 22-year-old Nasir, 25-year-old Subhan, 24-year-old Sheroz and 26-year-old Mudasir.

The injured who received serious burn injuries were rushed to the burns ward of Dr. Ruth KM Pfau Civil Hospital.

