Turn country into Iqbal’s Pakistan, Justice Nasira urges youth

LAHORE: The philosopher father of Pakistan had infused the passion to acquire freedom and independence into the Muslims of the Subcontinent.

And if we want our coming generations to attain ascendancy in the comity of nations, the country’s youth must focus on acquisition of knowledge and passion for domination to take Pakistan to new heights. She urged the youth to turn the country into Iqbal’s real Pakistan.

These thoughts were expressed by Justice (retd) Nasira Javed Iqbal at a special event, organised by the Punjab Police Integrated Command, Control and Communication Centre, the premier project of Punjab Safe Cities Authority, Qurban Lines, in order to pay homage to Allama Muhammad Iqbal on his 141st birthday on Friday.

The event was graced by the sage’s daughter-in-law, Nasira Javed Iqbal, who was greeted and attended by the PSCA top operations command, COO Akbar Nasir Khan and CAO Muhammad Kamran Khan.

The chief guest explained to the IC3 youth workforce Iqbal’s philosophy of upright self-consciousness and individual identity vis-à-vis societal roles and responsibilities to attain grandeur as a focused nation-state.

“Our national poet Allama Muhammad Iqbal through his soul-lifting poetry paved the way for bringing into existence Pakistan, now the first atomic power of the Muslim world, for which the entire nation will ever remain indebted to the poet of the East.

The PSCA management also paid homage to the Poet of the East in the most befitting manner. The COO PSCA said, “It was important to remember the services of our national heroes in the creation of Pakistan to strengthen its ideology.”