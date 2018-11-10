25-year-old man commits suicide

A young man committed suicide by hanging himself from a ceiling fan inside his house in Orangi Town on Friday. Police officials said a 25-year-old man, Sheharyar Aslam, was found dead when they reached the house after the family informed them about the incident. The family said that he had committed suicide because of some unexplained reasons. The body was taken to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital and later handed over to the family after medico-legal formalities.