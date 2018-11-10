Huzaifa, Shoaib win Junior Tennis doubles title

KARACHI: Huzaifa Abdul Rehman and Shoaib Khan won the doubles title of the ITF Pakistan Junior Tennis Championships on Friday.

The third-seeded pair defeated the second-seeded duo of Nauman Aftab and Saqib Hayat 6-2, 7-6(2) to clinch the title. Huzaifa and Shoaib were in fine touch in the first set and sealed it by breaking their counterparts’ serve in the sixth and eighth games.

The second set was marked by aces, lobs and a combination of forehand/backhand drives. The score went 6-6 as all the players won their serves. In the tie-break, Huzaifa and Shoaib played attacking game on the net and easily won it at 6-2. The singles final will be played between Huzaifa and Bulgarian Ivan Penev on Saturday (today).