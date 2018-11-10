Victory

While it is true that Pakistan’s cricket team occasionally has its bad times, the comeback that it usually makes after a disappointing tournament is indeed laudable. Under the captaincy of Sarfraz Ahmed – who met with severe criticism after the Asia Cup – the Pakistani team has won two important T20 series against New Zealand and Australia.

The Green Shirt played exceptionally well against Australia and New Zealand which are considered to be the best teams in the cricket world. The entire nation is proud of the team and wishes to see our side putting up a great fight in the World Cup 2019.

BK Baloch

Turbat