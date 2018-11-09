Rashakai Interchange rioters produced in ATC Mardan

NOWSHERA: The police on Thursday produced 19 people, allegedly involved in Rashakai Interchange vandalism case, in an anti-terrorism court in Mardan.

The vandals had attacked Rashakai Interchange on the M1 Motorway near Mardan after the acquittal of Aasia Bibi by Supreme Court of Pakistan in a blasphemy case. They had smashed the toll plaza, CCTV cameras, computers and burning the records.

Talking to the media persons, Nowshera District Police Officer Mansoor Aman said that the police after registering a case under the Anti-Terrorism Act initiated the identification process of the vandals from the footage obtained from the CCTV cameras.

He said that police arrested 19 people after identification who were produced in the ATC. The ATC Judge Asim Imam remanded the accused in police custody for five days. Mansoor Aman said that police were carrying out raids and more arrests were expected in the case.