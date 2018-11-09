Ivan, Huzaifa reach ITF Jr Boys Tennis C’ship final

ISLAMABAD: Top seed Bulgarian Penev Ivan and 3rd seed local lad Huzaifa Abdul Rehman checked into the final of the ITF Pakistan Junior Boys Tennis Championship at the PTF DA Complex

In a one-sided semis of boys single Thursday, Huzaifa Abdual Rehman proved too strong for his country boy Saqib Hayat winning 6-0, 6-1. Huzaifa Abdul Rehman was in fine touch and won the first set without conceding single game breaking 1st, 3rd and 5th game of Saqib Hayat. He kept the same pressure in the second set and won it easily by breaking 3rd, 5th and 7th game of Saqib Hayat (Pak). The match lasted 52 minutes.

In the first semi final, Penev Ivan started the match in aggressive style and won the first set by breaking 4th and 6th game of his opponent. In the second set he was also in full command and built up 4-0 by breaking 1st and 3rd game of Berk. Penev Ivan hit number of winners down the line and cross court.

In the girls singles Sara Yigin (Germany) and Mina Toglukdemir (Turkey) advanced into the final beating their respective opponents in the semifinals. In the first semi final Sara Yigin struggled hard against Shen Hannah Kaile (Hong Kong) in a well contested two set match. Sara won the first set at 7-5 by breaking 12th game of Shen. In the second set both players displayed quality tennis and hit number of winners from the base line, the score went up to 4-4 as both players held on to their respective serves. Sara then held her serve and broke Shen to win the second set and match.

Results: (boys singles) Penev Ivan (Bul) bt Berk Ulas ENC (Tur) 6-1, 6-1; Huzaifa Abdul Rehman (Pak) bt Saqib Hayat (Pak) 6-0, 6-1.

Girls singles semifinals: Sara Yigin (Ger) bt Hannah Kaile Shen (HK) 7-5, 6-4; Mina Toglukdemir (Tur) bt Asim Zoha (Pak) 6-0, 6-1. Boys doubles semifinals: Shoaib Khan (Pak)/Huzaifa Abdul Rehman (Pak) bt Aryan Esmaeilpourfallahi (IRI)/Ronan Sahni (GBR); 1-6, 6-4, 13-11; M.Nouman Aftab (Pak)/Saqib Hayat (Pak) bt Brandon Suryana (INA)/Talavar Yunes (IRI) 7-5, 2-6, 10-2.

Girls doubles semifinals: Mehrani Melina (IRI)/Safi Meshkatolzahra (IRI) bt Sie Ding Chain (MAS)/Yiiwendan Zhu (CHN) 7-5, 6-4; Yigin Sara (GER)/Toglukdemir Mina (TUR) bt Hannah Kaile Shen (HK)/Kushi Venkatesh (AUS) 6-3, 6-0.