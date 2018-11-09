Three sisters killed as house roof collapses in Hangu

HANGU: Three sisters were killed and four members of the family, including three women injured, when the roof of a house collapsed in Kahi Kacha Pakka area early Thursday, official sources said. They said the dilapidated house collapsed of a schoolteacher Sher Alam at night in Kahi Kacha Pakka area, burying eight family members under the debris. The local residents rushed to the spot and rescued Imad, 4, Sumaira, 15, Shomaila Bibi, 14, and Raziqa, 45 in injured condition. They retrieved the bodies of Palwasha, 24, Samia Bibi, 28, and Sapna Bibi, daughters of Akhtar Alam.