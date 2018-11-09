Huzaifa to face Penev Ivan in ITF Junior Tennis final

KARACHI: Top seed Penev Ivan of Bulgaria and third seed Huzaifa Abdul Rehman of Pakistan will vie for the top honour of the boys’ singles in the ITF Pakistan Junior Tennis Championships on Friday (today).

In the semi-finals on Thursday, top seed Penev Ivan from Bulgaria thrashed Berk Ulas Enc from Turkey 6-1, 6-1, while third seed Huzaifa smashed sixth seed Saqib Hayat 6-0, 6-1. In the first doubles semi-final, third seed pair of Shoaib Khan and Huzaifa stunned the top seed duo of Aryan Esmaeilpourfallahi from Iran and Ronan Sahni from Great Britain 1-6, 6-4, 13-11. The second seed pair of Nouman Aftab and Saqib overpowered the unseeded duo of Brandon Suryana from Indonesia and Talavar Yunes from Iran 7-5, 2-6, 10-2 in the second semi-final.