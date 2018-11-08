Capt Natha Volleyball semifinals today

LAHORE: Pakistan Wapda, Pakistan Army, Pakistan Air Force and Pakistan Navy have reached the semifinals of the ongoing Captain Natha Khan Sher Jang Memorial Volleyball Tournament in Kotli on Wednesday.

According to information available here both the semifinals will be played on Thursday. Wapda will face Army in the first semifinal whereas Navy will play against PAF in second semifinal.Earlier in their last pool matches Punjab gave walk over to Police in the fourth match. In the second match KP beat AJK 26-24, 25-17 and 28-26. In the third match Navy defeated Army 25-15, 25-21, 21-25, 23-25 and 15-10.

The last match between Wapda and PAF couldn’t be completed because of poor light and it was decided on the spin of coin. It was an exciting first encounter between KP and AJK. Both teams comprising of youngsters demonstrated their enthusiasm and skill to outclass each other. Finally KPK succeeded to humble AJK.

In another match Navy faced strong resistance from Army. After losing first two sets Army men bounced back winning the next two sets amidst an exciting encounter. The Sailors won the decisive set to become the pool leader.