Anti-smog drive continues in Okara

OKARA: The Punjab government instructions about elimination of smog are being followed in letter and spirit. Talking to media men here on Wednesday, Secretary District Regional Transport Authority Rana Mohsin said awareness should be given to the people regarding smog.

He said smoke-emitting vehicles were being challaned and the vehicles with no fitness certificate were also being closed. In this regard, crackdown has been initiated in three tehsils of the district.

At least 2200 vehicles had been challaned, fitness certificates of seven vehicles were cancelled, 185 vehicles were closed and Rs0.9 million was imposed as fine. The plantation drive was also going on at bus stands in Depalpur and Renala Khurd tehsils.

Meanwhile, every citizen has a responsibility to keep the city clean and should actively participate in sanitation and plantation drives, said deputy commissioner Maryam Khan. Talking to administration and traders of Renala Khurd, she said the participation of traders and common citizens in these campaigns was very encouraging. It showed our citizens’ deep sense of responsibility, she said. She also advised planting saplings in thickly-populated areas of the town.