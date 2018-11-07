One dead as police trade fire with outlaws

MANSEHRA: A man was killed when police exchanged fire with outlaws in Danna area of Tanawal on Tuesday.

“The brother-in-law of one of the proclaimed offenders, who was sheltering the outlaws, was killed in retaliatory fire,” Arif Javed, the assistant superintendent of police, told reporters.

Arif Javed, who visited the Danna after an exchange of fire between police and outlaws, said that cops belonging to Khaki and Pulrah police stations launched operation on a tip-off that a proclaimed offer, Ali Zaman, was present at his home in Danna.

He said that Shahzad alias Shada, who was killed in the retaliatory fire, was sheltering the proclaimed offender Ali Zaman. Ali Zaman had been wanted by Khaki Police Station in a murder case since August this year.