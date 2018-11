Three locals enter ITF tennis quarters

ISLAMABAD: Two Pakistani future stars Shoaib Khan and Huzaifa Abdul Rehman got off to winning starts in the ITF Pakistan Junior Tennis Championships here at the PTF Tennis Complex on Tuesday.

Shoaib accounted for Iranian Yunes Talvar 6-3, 6-2 in a one-sided match while Huzaifa Abdul Rehman defeated local player Zalan Khan (Pak) 6-0, 6-1.

In all three locals moved into the quarter-finals. Besides the two, Saqib Hayat also won his match beating Adnan Abdullah (Pak) 6-1, 3-6, 6-3.

Top seed Penev Ivan of Bulgaria beat Ahmed Kamil (Pak) in straight sets, while Esmaielpourfallahi Aryan of Iran struggled hard before overcoming Ahmed Asjad Qureshi (Pak).

Shoaib will have a tough quarter-final as he is pitted against top seed Penev Ivan.

In the girls’ singles event, Zoha Asim (Pak), Sara Yigin (GER), Hannah Kaile Shen (HKG), Sie Ding Chai (MAS) advanced to the quarter-finals by winning their respective matches in straight sets.

Results: Boys’ singles quarter-finals: Penve Ivan (BUL) bt Ahmed Kamil (Pak) 6-3, 7-5; Shoaib Khan (Pak) bt Yunes Talvar (IRI) 6-3, 6-2; Berk Ulas ENC (TUR) bt Mohammad Nauman Aftab (Pak) 6-3, 6-1; Ronan Sani (GBR) bt Waleed Anwar (Pak) 6-0, 6-0; Huzaifa Abdul Rehman (Pak) bt Zalan Khan (Pak) 6-0, 6-1; Aryan Esmaielpurfallahi (IRI) bt Ahmed Asjad Qureshi (Pak) 7-6(7), 6-4; Saqib Hayat (Pak) bt Adnan Abdullah (Pak) 6-1, 3-6, 6-3; Arya Roghani (IRI) bt Sami Zeb Khan (Pak) 6-1, 6-2.

Girls’ singles pre-quarterfinals: Sie Ding Chai (MAS) bt Donya Ameri (IRI) 4-6, 6-2, 6-0; Zoha Asim (Pak) bt Padena Ghoorchian (IRI) 6-2; 6-1; Sara Yigin (GER) bt Yiwenden Zhu (CHN) 7-5, 6-4; Hannah Kaile Shen (HKG) bt Shimza Durab (Pak) 6-1, 6-1; Darya Mostofi (IRI) bt Venkatesh Kushi (AUS) 3-6, 6-3, 6-0.

Boys’ doubles quarter-finals: Abdullah Adnan (Pak)/Ahmed Asjad Qureshi (Pak) bt Sami Zeb Khan (Pak)/Subhan bin Salik (Pak) 6-3, 6-4; Waleed Anwar (Pak)/ Ulas Enc (TUR) w/o Muhammad Saeed Chaudhary (Pak)/Ahmar Saeed (Pak); Ahmed Kamil (Pak)/Zalan Khan (Pak) bt Vhimalshanth Chandramohan (SRI)/Hai Truong VO (VIE) 6-3 6-4; Brandon Suryana (INA)/Yunes Talawar (IRI) bt Abdullah Abdullah (Pak)/Moosa Chaudhry (Pak) 6-0, 7-6(4).