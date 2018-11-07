Six held in ‘violence’ plot against Macron

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PARIS: Six people, linked to the far-right, were detained on Tuesday in connection with a "violent" plot against French President Emmanuel Macron, officials said. The six, who were not identified, were picked up by anti-terrorism units in the eastern French regions of Moselle and Isere and the northern region of Ile-et-Vilaine, officials added. The arrests followed reports of a possible plot involving "violent action" aimed at the president, a source close to the investigation said. Prosecutors have launched an investigation into a "criminal terrorist association", a judicial source said. "This investigation is looking into a plot, vague and ill-defined at this stage, involving violent action against the president of the republic," another official said.
