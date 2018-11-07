E-Rozgaar receives 22,396 applications

LAHORE: Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) and Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports’ joint project ‘e-Rozgaar Programme’, for graduates for free training for earning through the internet and taking freelancing as a serious profession, has received a remarkable response and received 22,396 applications from various areas of Punjab.

The applications were invited for 21 districts and 27 centres in the province for intake of the new batch, which will commence in the first week of December.

The breakup of the received applications shows that 14,857 male and 7,539 female graduates applied for this programme.

The further training areas breakup of the applications indicates that 10,446 non-technical, 7,786 technical and 4,164 applied for creative design.

The degree level of the applicants includes B TECH (HONS) 454, Bachelors ($ years) 12, 176, Masters 8,854, MPhil 904 and eight PhDs. Since the inception of the programme 78,896 have applied on the e-Rozgaar portal.