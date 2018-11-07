‘Police special unit for talks with protesters’

LAHORE: DIG Operations Waqas Nazir has said police are going to establish a unit which will be only given the task of negotiations with protesters.

Lahore police always try to handle the situation through dialogue with protesters, the DIG said during a ceremony held to distribute cash rewards among a sub-inspector and two constables for saving public property while having severe injuries. Protestors tortured brutally police cops in the areas of The Mall and Kot Lakhpat while they were performing duty.

SI Shahid Nadeem and constables Farhat Mehmood and Wajid Ali are among those who got cash reward. Farhat Mehmood was awarded Rs 50,000 and Shahid Nadeem and Constable Wajid Ali were given away Rs 25,000 each.

The DIG appreciated the efforts of cops for protecting public properties during violence and protests. Best medical facilities are being provided to injured cops, he said.

fare dodgers: Pakistan Railways, Lahore Division, recovered Rs 2.74 million from the passengers traveling in trains without tickets in the month of October. The amount of the money which included fine was recovered from 2,528 passengers during raids on different trains in Lahore Division.