Cylinder blast kills woman in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD: A woman died when a gas cylinder exploded in her house at Makhiana village on Tuesday. Misbah was preparing meal in the kitchen for her parents when the cylinder exploded, leaving her dead on the spot. A youth was electrocuted at Malkhanwala on Tuesday. Safian Ramzan suffered a fatal electric shock when he was busy in the welding work near Samundri Road Grid Station. He died on way to a hospital. A five-year-old girl went missing on Monday night.

Manahil Shamsul Haq went to the mosque of Chak 219 RB, Sher Singhwala, to get religious education. She did not return since then. Her parents searched her in the vicinity and lodged a report with the local police. Meanwhile, local labour organisations and brick kilns owners Tuesday announced protesting the brick kilns’ closure order of the Environment Department. According to the brick kilns, over 700 brick kilns have been closed in the district and these kilns would remain closed for two months. They said kiln workers, their family members, local labour and trade union workers would protest this closure.