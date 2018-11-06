Two Pak players get byes in ITF Junior Tennis

ISLAMABAD: Top two Pakistani players Huzaifa Abdul Rehman and Shoaib Khan will be seen in action directly in the second round of the ITF Pakistan Junior Tennis Championship that got underway at the DA Tennis Complex on Monday.

Both Huzaifa (seeded 3) and Shoaib were given byes on the opening day. Nine matches were played on day one of the tournament. Six Pakistani players advanced into the second round of the boys’ singles category by beating their respective opponents.

In the first match, Ahmed Kamil of Pakistan displayed high quality tennis against Indonesian Brandon Suryana in a three-set win 6-4, 4-6, 6-2.The second tight match saw Pakistan’s Sami Zeb and Subhan bin Salik. Both played excellent tennis but Sami proved too good for Subhan in the end.

Arif Qureshi (ITF referee) conducted the draws of doubles categories (boys and girls) in the presence of Khalil Chughtai (tournament director) and the players.Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) President Salim Saifullah Khan also visited the PTF Complex and met the players and witnessed some of the matches.

Results: Boys’ singles first round: Ahmed Kamil (Pak) bt Brandon Suryana (India) 6-4, 4-6, 6-2; Yunes Talawar (Iri) bt Osama Khan (Pak) 6-2, 6-1; Ahmad Asjad Qureshi (Pak) bt Moosa Choudhry (Pak) 6-3, 7-6(3); Ronan Sahni (Gbr) bt Abdullah Abdullah (Pak) 6-3, 6-2; Waleed Anwar (Pak) bt Ahmar Saeed (Pak) 6-2, 6-1; Zalan Khan (Pak) bt Vhimalshanth Chandramohan (Sri) 6-4, 6-3; Abdullah Adnan (Pak) bt Hai Truong VO (Vie) 6-3, 6-3; Berk Ulas Enc (Tur) bt M Saeed Chodhary (Pak) 6-0, 6-0; Sami Zeb Khan (Pak) bt Subhan bin Salik (Pak) 6-3, 3-6, 7-5.