Mepco to come down hard on ‘dead defaulters’ in Bahawalnagar

MULTAN: The Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) Monday dispatched teams to Bahawalnagar district for launching a crackdown on dead defaulters in the circle and directed the officials for initiating operation clean up in the circle.

Multan Electric Power Company Chief Executive Akram Chaudhry said the Mepco Bahawalnagar circle needs checking of connections of the dead defaulters. If any connection is found working, stern action would be taken against the concerned sub-division officials.

He said overbilling cannot be tolerated at any level and strict would be taken against those Multan Electric Power Company employees who were found involved in overbilling. He ordered all the superintendent engineers to control the line losses, register criminal cases against the power pilferers and submit daily report from each circle.

The services of Multan Electric Power Company Deputy Manager Qamar Zaman has been transferred to Dera Ghazi Khan and Rahimyar Khan circles from November 5 to 30.

The services of Deputy Manager Development Hafiz Ghulam Murtaza has been transferred to Bahawalnagar operation circle, Deputy Manager Commercial Izhar Ali to Bahawalpur circle, Deputy Manager Planning Multan Electric Power Company Headquarters Javed Iqbal Gill to Muzaffargarh operation circle, deputy manager performance Rashid Nazir to Khanewal operation circle, Multan Additional SE Iqbal Pahor to Sahiwal operation circle and deputy manager

material management Abdul Waheed Larrak to Vehari operation circle.