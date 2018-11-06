Tue November 06, 2018
November 6, 2018

Official internet: FBR slaps ban on social media, streaming sites, downloading

ISLAMABAD: Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has slapped ban on usage of social media, streaming sites and excessive downloads through official internet for all users. With the approval of the FBR chairman, the Board has issued internet usage policy for official business and slapped ban on using social media, streaming sites and excessive downloads.

According to official communication from FBR’s Member Information Technology Khawaja Adnan Zaheer to all members, Chief Commissioners Inland Revenues (IR) and Customs Collectorates, a copy of which is available with The News, states that in order to provide seamless internet connectivity, optimum utilisation of allocated bandwidth and to secure internal correspondence the following internet policy shall be observed across the Federal Board of Revenue and its field formation (Customs & IRS) including all directorate generals and allied offices with immediate effect without any exception.

A) Official internet connectivity including local area network, WiFi networking and FBR unified network (FUN) shall only be used for official business.

B. All types of social media, streaming sites and excessive downloads for all users, shall remain inaccessible from official connectivity. Only whatsAapp communications will be allowed.

C. YouTube and other video downloading shall remain inaccessible.

D. There will be complete restriction on deployment of Wireless Routers/Access Points by individual offices, while there is availability of high speed LAN connectivity except with the approval of IT-Wing justifying the requirement.

E. WiFi access codes and credentials shall not be shared to unauthorised users.

F. Email communications, for official business, shall only be made through official email address already allotted to each officer. Any request made through private email address shall not be entertained.

G. Downloading of heavy files (above 20MB) shall be restricted. All such requests shall be forwarded to the designated IT Support Team in respective office. Proper record of such official business shall be maintained by such nominated support team.

