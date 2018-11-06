Capt Natha Khan Volleyball begins

KOTLI: Pakistan Air Force (PAF), Pakistan Navy, Pakistan Wapda and Pakistan Army have won their matches in the Captain Natha Khan Sher Jang Memorial Volleyball Tournament that commenced here on Monday. In the first match PAF defeated Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in a straight game 25-12, 25-20 and 25-14. Navy beat Pakistan Police 25-18, 25-16 and 25-21. Wapda outclassed inexperienced Azad Jammu Kashmir 25-14, 25-13 and 25-19. ARMY subdued Punjab 25-11, 25-18 and 25-14 in the last match. Eight teams have been divided into two pools.

Pool-A: Pakistan Wapda, Pakistan Air Force, AJK, KPK. Pool-B: Navy, Army, Police, Punjab. Today’s Matches: Wapda Vs KPK, Navy Vs Police, PAF Vs AJK, Navy Vs Punjab. Eight departmental and provincial teams will feature in the —