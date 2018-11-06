India releases Pakistani after 16 years

LAHORE: After being a prisoner for 16-year in an Indian jail, a Pakistani has been released on Monday.

Jalalud-din of Sindh was imprisoned in Banaras jail in 2001 on the allegations of mapping of cantonment area and recovery of suspected documents. He will be handed over to Punjab Rangers at Wahga Border on Tuesday (today).

DIG: DIG Operations Waqas Nazir visited all the branches of his office and took briefing on routine working on Monday. He visited accounts branch, accountability branch, HRM branch, reader branch, mohafiz branch, establishment branch, sectarian cell, intelligence branch, ops room and computer section.

The DIG said the working of all branches will be improved through information technology. Biometric attendance will be ensured at the station. The dilapidated part of the office will be renovated.

Dolphin HQ: Dolphin & Mujahid Squad SP Bilal Zafar visited Dolphin Headquarters Walton and took briefing on the working, SOPs and management system of the force on Monday.

He conducted one-on-one meetings with shift incharges and supervisory officers. He directed the officials to deal with citizens politely. He said sector and circle incharge would be responsible for the performance of their subordinates.

Kidnapping case: Gulshan-e-Ravi police have registered a case over the kidnapping of a 12-year-old boy after the lapse of four days. The victim Abdul Basit, the son of Maqsood, had gone missing from outside the home on November 02. Police have started investigations to recover the child.

Delegation: A 22-member delegation of senior management course visited central police office and discussed matters of mutual interest with IGP and Additional IG training. Senior officers of CPO were also present on this occasion.

Drug peddler nabbed: Johar Town police Monday recovered huge amount of local and imported liquor from a drugs peddler near Allah Hu Chowk. The accused was identified as Khursheed.