Meesha Shafi case adjourned

LAHORE: An additional district and session’s court on Monday adjourned the hearing of a defamation suit filed by actor Ali Zafar against singer Meesha Shafi.

The court has adjourned by November 21 after directing counsel of both parties to extend their arguments on that hearing. As per details, singer-turned actor Ali Zafar had filed a defamation suit worth Rs1 billion against Meesha Shafi on the charges of defaming the singer through allegations of sexual harassment. The singer filed the defamation suit through his counsel Rana Intizar.

The counsel of Ali Zafar contended before the court that Meesha Shafi defamed the repute of his client through baseless allegations. The counsel pleaded the court to direct Meesha to apologise from his client along with a fine of Rs1 billion for extended baseless allegations against his client.

The counsel requested the court to direct Meesha Shafi to pay Rs1 billion to his client, Rs20 million for mental torture, Rs80 million for loss of contracts, Rs400 million for loss of business opportunities and Rs500 million for loss of reputation.

Previously, the singer had sent a legal notice to Meesha Shafi stating that her tweets and an article in national dailies were false, slanderous, and defamatory statements.