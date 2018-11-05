Sino-Pak int’l conference on cotton from 26th

MULTAN: A two-day Sino-Pak international conference on Innovation in Cotton and Biotechnology will start at Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture (MNSUA) from November 26. Institute of Plan Breeding and Biotechnology in collaboration with Biotechnology Research Institute China, Bahauddin Zakariya University, and Punjab government would organise the conference. MNSUA would welcome scientists from China, USA, Iran, Uzbekistan, Turkey and Malaysia besides national agriculture scientists.