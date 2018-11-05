Pakistan whitewash New Zealand in T20 series

DUBAI: Pakistan defeated New Zealand by 47 runs in the third and final Twenty20 international in Dubai on Sunday to claim another clean-sweep in the game´s shortest format. Pakistan were lifted to 166-3 by Babar Azam who made a 58-ball 79 with seven boundaries and two sixes while Mohammad Hafeez hit a 34-ball 53 with four boundaries and two sixes. When on 48, Azam became the quickest to score 1,000 Twenty20 runs in just 26 innings beating India´s Virat Kohli´s record by an innings. Leg-spinner Shadab Khan took 3-30 as New Zealand were bundled out for 119 in 16.5 overs. Pakistan won the first match in Abu Dhabi by two runs and the second by six wickets in Dubai.