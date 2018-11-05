US midterm polls termed referendum on Trump

WASHINGTON: Republicans and Democrats were making frenzied, final pushes Sunday to motivate their voters ahead of midterm elections seen as a referendum on President Donald Trump’s divisive first two years in office.

With Trump continuing a hectic schedule of campaign appearances and former president Barack Obama making a last appeal for a Democratic candidate in Chicago, both sides say voter turnout will be key. With political passions at a rare peak, early voting in some states already running far ahead of normal levels.

"It’s all about turnout," said Senator Chris Van Hollen, as Democrats wage what polls say is an uphill battle to win control of the Senate. He appeared on "Fox News Sunday." And with Democrats favored to retake the House of Representatives, Republican National Committee chair Ronna McDaniel concurred that, "It’s going to depend on voter turnout on Election Day."

But in the first midterm under Trump, there are many unknowns, above all the bottom-line impact of a president who has driven both supporters and foes to a rare fever pitch of emotion.