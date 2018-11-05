Student killed for resisting mugging

An intermediate student was shot and killed on Saturday for resisting muggers during a robbing bid in the Shah Faisal Colony neighbourhood.

Police officials said the deceased, 20-year-old Syed Zaid Raza, son of Aqeel Ahmed, was killed by at least two armed men on a motorcycle who tried to mug him. The muggers shot him when he put up resistance.

The body was shifted to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for medico-legal formalities and later handed over to the family for burial. According to SHO Tanvir Hussain, the incident took place in Green Town within the limits of the Shah Faisal Colony police station. A case has been registered while further investigations are under way.