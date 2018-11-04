TLYR Jalali faction also ends sit-in

LAHORE: Another sit-in, being staged by the Jalali faction of Tehrik-e-Labbaik Ya-Rasool Allah (TLYR) at Data Darbar, was called off late Saturday night after the group leaders reached an agreement with the government.

The protestors returned home after the deal was announced at a press conference by TLYR leader Dr Ashraf Asif Jalali. He said the government side was represented by Auqaf Minister Saeedul Hasan Shah and Law Minister Raja Basharat, while TLYR delegation consisted of Mufti Abid Jalali, Allama Farman Ali Jalali, Murtaza Ali Jalali, Allama Siddiq Mashafi and Dr Ashraf Asif Jalali.

Dr Ashraf Jalali said the sit-in was called off but the protest would continue unless the blasphemy accused was punished according to Quran and Sunnah. He said the government has assured that Aasia Bibi had been detained in Multan jail and would be presented before the Supreme Court during the review petition.

He said the government assured him of presenting his arguments before the SC during the review petition and a board of ulema would be constituted to guide the judges on the relevant Islamic laws.