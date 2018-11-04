Javeria welcomes standalone ICC WWT20

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
From our correspondent
LAHORE: Pakistan women’s cricket team captain Javeria Khan on Saturday praised the International Cricket Council (ICC) for making the Women’s World Twenty20 a standalone tournament.
“It had to be done,” she said at a press conference. “When there are men’s matches, then the focus is kind of on the men’s matches,”
“But now, as a women’s tournament, (the ICC) will give it full support, full priorities, full importance –- like for the rules, the DRS system (which is being introduced for the first time for all matches of the tournament) and everything.”
Pakistan will play South Africa in a warm-up fixture in Coolidge on Sunday (today). The match will begin at 4:00am (PST).
They have won three out of their previous five games against the Proteas.
Pakistan are placed in Group B alongside Australia, India, New Zealand and Ireland.
They will start their 2018 Women’s World T20 bid against Australia on November 9 and will play arch-rivals India on November 11.
Pakistan will then take on qualifiers Ireland on November 13 before their last group stage match against New Zealand on November 15.
