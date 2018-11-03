Sat November 03, 2018
Pakistan beat New Zealand by six wickets to clinch T20 series

Maulana Sami ul Haq stabbed to death in Rawalpindi

Protesters warned before operation

PM Imran Khan meets President Xi Jinping; $6 billion Chinese package expected

PM Imran Khan's sister confirms her Dubai property

Dragging army into Asia Bibi case is unfortunate: DG ISPR

Mobile services suspended in Islamabad, Pindi, Lahore

PM Imran arrives in China to open new chapter of bilateral ties

Writ in tatters

Asia Bibi case: Minister rejects reports of crackdown

World

AFP
November 3, 2018

Vulnerable migrants enter Greece: UNHCR

FYLAKIO, Greece: Greek officials and the UN’s refugee agency expressed concern on Friday at rising numbers of vulnerable people entering via the land border with Turkey, including families and unaccompanied children.

"The rise concerns especially unaccompanied minors," Margaritis Petritzikis, the senior UNHCR official at Fylakio camp on Greece’s northeast border with Turkey, told AFP. A third of the camp’s occupants -- 93 out of a total of 265 -- were unaccompanied minors, said camp director Irini Logotheti. But the facility can currently only hold 180 people, she added.

"We have observed that people arriving ... are vulnerable people from Syria, Afghanistan, Iraq, with very young children," she said. In the first 10 months of the year, 11,003 people have entered Greece through the northeeastern border from Turkey: 40 percent more than during the same period in 2017, said Logotheti.

The number of vulnerable people over that period was up by 73 percent, she added. Each day, at least 60 people are forwarded to other camps around Thessaloniki or in Athens, but an equivalent number arrives to take their place, Logotheti said.

