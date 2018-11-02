CM promises media colony in Swat

MINGORA: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan said that the provincial government is working on a scheme to establish a media colony for journalists in Swat district.

He said this during a meeting with a delegation of Swat Press Club.

The chief minister said that Swat in particular and Malakand division, in general, had been honoured by Prime Minister Imran Khan by nominating the chief minister from the area. “We are working for the economic stability of the province. Swat Motorway will initially be extended from Chakdarra up to Madyan in the first phase and then to Kalam valley,” the chief minister said. He said the KP government was determined to boosting tourism and infrastructure in Swat valley.

He said the District Headquarters Hospital, Swat, would be functional along with Saidu Teaching Hospital to provide better healthcare facilities to the people of the region.

The chief minister assured the editors of the regional newspapers that their outstanding bills would be cleared soon.

Earlier, Swat Press Club president Shahzad Alam briefed the chief minister and asked him to establish a media colony for the journalists of Swat.