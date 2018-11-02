CJP says Judges ready to lay life for Holy Prophet (PBUH): "We judge for every Pakistani"

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar on Thursday said they are true lovers of Prophet Mohammad (SAW) and follow His teachings in true spirit but how the court can punish anyone without proof.

The chief justice while reacting to the countrywide ongoing protest by the religio-politcial parties against acquittal of Aasia Bibi on blasphemy charges, questioned as to how the court can award punishment to anyone when charges against them could not be proved.

The chief justice while heading a three-member bench of the apex court hearing a matter relating to the appointment of a new IGP for Islamabad said that they are ready to sacrifice their lives for Holy Prophet (SAW) but if there is no proof against anyone, how we can punish them.

A three-member special bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar and comprising Justice Asif Saeed Khan Khosa and Justice Mazhar Alam Khan the other day acquitted Aasia Bibi, a Christian lady, convicted in 2010 for blasphemy and ordered her immediate release from jail after setting aside her conviction and sentence awarded by the courts. After the court acquitted Aasia Biabi in the blasphemy case, a sharp reaction came from Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) besides all routes leading to the federal capital were blocked by the clerics, causing hardships once again to the twin cities of Rawalpindi Islamabad.

The protest prompted the prime minister to address the nation through a video link, regretting the speeches of demonstrators terming the chief justice liable to be killed

The prime minister warned the protesters to refrain from confronting the state and disrupting the law and order situation in the country.

Aasia Bibi, a Christian mother of four, was convicted and awarded death sentence in 2010 under section 295-C of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

The apex court however, acquitted Aasia Bibi of the charge by extending benefit of doubt to her and ordered her immediate release from jail after setting aside her conviction and sentence upheld by the courts.

“Blasphemy is not acceptable to anyone and our love the Prophet (SAW) is not less than anyone else but we are not just the qazis (judges) of Muslims”, the chief justice added.

The chief justice said that they started the judgment of Aasia Bibi’s case with the Kalma and constantly referred to the Holy Quran.

“We uphold the Finality of the Prophethood and without it our faith is not complete”, the CJP remarked adding that they have judges on their benches who are always reciting the Durood Sharif.

It is pertinent to mention here that the 56-page judgment, authored by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar held that the appellant (Aasia) deserves acquittal on the principle of the benefit of the doubt.

The chief justice at the conclusion of the judgment quoted a Hadith of Prophet Muhammad (SAW);

“Beware! Whoever is cruel and hard on a non-Muslim minority, or curtails their rights, or burdens them with more than they can bear, or takes anything from them against their freewill; I (Prophet Muhammad (SAW) will complain against the person on the Day of Judgment”, (Abu Dawud)

Meanwhile, the three-member bench headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar on Thursday declined the request made by federal government pertaining to the appointment of a new police chief for the federal capital, Islamabad.

Attorney General Anwar Mansoor Khan sought the permission of the apex court for the appointment of new Inspector General of Police (IGP) for Islamabad in the wake of current law and order situation across the country.

The court, however, rejected the plea of the government and asked the learned Attorney General to give an additional charge to someone instead of appointing a new police chief for the federal capital.

The chief justice observed that it is the responsibility of the state to maintain peace in the country and take effective measures for maintaining law and order situation as the premier expressed his resolve last night in this regard.