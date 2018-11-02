SCBA president meets Pervaiz

LAHORE: Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) newly-elected President Amanullah Kanrani along with a delegation called on Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi at his residence here on Thursday.

Tahir Nasrullah Warraich, Ali Ejaz Butter and Rana Muhammad Faheem were in the delegation.. Advocate Alamgir advocate and Amir Saeed were also present. Pervaiz Elahi congratulated Kanrani on his election as the SCBA president.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Muslim League-Q President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain also talked to Amanullah Kanrani over phone and congratulated him on his election. The newly-elected SCBA president thanked Shujaat Hussain and Pervaiz Elahi. He said that Pervaiz Elahi as a chief minister of Punjab worked very much for the lawyer community. This is the reason the lawyers respect him even today, he added