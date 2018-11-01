Leading players enter POF Tennis semis

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Leading players, led by Pakistan No 1 Aqeel Khan, made it to the men’s singles semifinals in the 3rd Chairman POF Board National Ranking Tennis Tournament at the POF Tennis Courts Wah on Wednesday.
In the quarter-finals those who entered the semis included Aqeel Khan, Muzammil Murtaza, Abid Ali Akbar and M Shoaib. Results: Men’s singles quarterfinals: Aqeel Khan bt Yousaf Khan 6-3, 6-0: Muzammil Murtaza beat Mudassir Murtaza 6-4, 6-3; M. Shoaib bt Jibranul Haq 6-3, 6-4; Abid Akbar bt M. Abid: 6-4, 6-0.
Men’s doubles quarterfinals: M. Abid/Waqas Malik bt Saqib Hayat/Nauman Aftab 6-0, 7-5; Muzammil/Mudassir Murtaza bt M. Shoaib/Huzaifa A. Rehman 6-1, 6-4; Heera Ashiq/Malik A. Rehman bt Amjad Ishaq/Major Mazhar 6-2, 6-3; Aqeel Khan/Abid Ali Akbar bt Yousaf Khalil/Asadullah 6-4, 6-3.
Boys under-18 quarterfinals: Huzaifa A. Rehman bt M Shoaib 6-4, 6-4; Nauman Aftab bt Parbat Kumar 6-0, 1-0 retd; Ahmad Asjad bt Hassam Khan 7-5, 6-3; Saqib Hayat beat Aqib Hayat 6-4,7-5.
Boys u-14 quarterfinals: Sami Zeb bt M. Talha Khan 4-2, 2-4, 4-0; Uzair khan bt Ahmed Nael 1-4, 4-2, 4-1; Hasheesh Kumar bt M. Huzaifa Khan 4-0, 4-2; Hamid Israr bt Kashan Umar 4-0, 4-2.
