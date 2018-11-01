NAB to hold anti-corruption week

LAHORE: National Accountability Bureau Lahore, Awareness and Prevention Wing will start ‘anti-corruption week’ from November 03 to mark International Anti-Corruption Day which is celebrated on December 09 every year. During the month-long activities being organized at district level, the students of different government and private schools, colleges and universities will participate in multiple competitions’ comprising of declamation, poetry, singing, painting, drama and essay writing. The competitions will last till commencement of international anti-corruption day, whereas, on the same day, all finalists would be given prizes and certificates.