Rizwan wins tennis title

ISLAMABAD: Rizwan Akram beat Muhammad Rehan 7-6, 7-5 to win the Major Ali Salman Shaheed Tennis Tournament here at the Shalimar Club in Rawalpindi.

Major Sajid (13 Lancers) was the chief guest on the occasion.

Director tournament Inamul Haq said that every month one tennis event in the name of Shaheed will be conducted as directed by Punjab Tennis Association Chairman Iftikhar Ahmad Rao and secretary Rashid Malik.

Rizwan Mashadi, Senior Vice President Punjab Tennis Association, provided the court facilities and all other assistance required.

Sports of Shalimar Club secretary Raja Jahanzaib Khan said that tennis academy had already started at Shalimar Club. “We will provide all the facilities required to run it.”Club manager Qaiser Mirza praised Inamul Haq’s efforts and his contributions for the club.