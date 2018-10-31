PFA to issue SOPs for fat rendering units

LAHORE: Punjab Food Authority (PFA) is considering comprehensive guidelines and standard operating procedures (SOPs) for fat rendering units.

In this regard, PFA Director General Muhammad Usman chaired a meeting at his office on Tuesday. He said it is compulsory for fat rendering units to get a licence from PFA after complete verification. He said PFA will maintain record of traceability that should include receiving of all material from where it was bought. Invoice, delivery slips must carry name, location and contact details of the seller, he added.

He said after conversion of fat into oil a dye (metanil) will be added to make it unfit for human consumption. He said any discard material will be weighted and stored separately. Meanwhile, Punjab Food Authority (PFA) enforcement teams have unearthed five illicit dairy production units and sealed all sites owing to produce fake milk with the contamination of detergents and other harmful material. The raids were conducted in the subpar areas of Sahiwal, Arifwala and Pakpattan. As many as 6,000 litres of fake milk was confiscated by the food dairy teams, PFA Director General said.