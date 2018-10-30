PPP slams Imran, others for defaming Zardari

ISLAMABAD: Amir Fida Paracha, the spokesman to former president of Pakistan and President Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) Asif Ali Zardari has said that Imran Niazi and company are issuing statements against Asif Ali Zardari to hide their failures and incompetency.

Paracha in a statement said that Imran Niazi had made tall claims and had promised sun, moon and what not to the people of Pakistan and now hundred days of this failed government are about to be up but where is South Punjab province, his government has delivered nothing to the people except price hike. Gas and power tariffs have been increased and so have the problems of the people.

He said that burden of debt of Rs28 hundred billion has been put on the people of Pakistan since this government was installed. He said that Imran and company should stop its drama and help people to come out of this poverty trap. Amir Fida Paracha said that vilification campaign against Asif Ali Zardari is not new and whoever did spread false and fictitious stories in the past had to face embarrassment.