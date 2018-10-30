Lawyers accused of pressurising BZU staff

MULTAN: A group of lawyers allegedly exchanged hot words and abused the Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) Vehari campus director for not changing the LLB fourth semester result in favour of four students, who were actually declared fail. BZU Vehari campus director Prof Dr Waqas Malik lodged his complaint with BZU Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Tahir Amin on Monday for taking action against the group of lawyers. Prof Malik complained that a group of lawyers led by Nisar Jutt and Mehboob Bandeshah reached Vehari campus on Friday last and pressurised him to change the LLB 4th semester result, declaring four students Mubashar, Safdar, Hassan and Mansoor as pass. The lawyers allegedly used strong language and abused the campus staff when the latter refused to change the result according to their desire. The lawyers threatened closing the Vehari campus. Campus director Prof Dr Waqas Malik said that all the four students failed in multiple subjects and the campus was not authorised for remarking the answer sheets. The whole process of result preparation is electronic and connected online with the system. “There is no room to revise or change the result,” he added. The BZU campus director requested the vice chancellor for protection and safety of the staff.