Ch Zahoor Elahi kabaddi next month

LAHORE: Ch Zahoor Elahi Shaheed Gold Cup Kabaddi Tournament(Circle Style) 2018 will be held at Gujrat next month. Secretary Pakistan Kabaddi Federation informed that they plan to organise the event at Ch Zahoor Elahi Shaheed Stadium, Gujrat from November 22 to 25 with the collaboration of Sarsabz Fertilizers. This is the prime event of kabaddi in the country in which top teams of the country will be competing for the title.