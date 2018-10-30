Zahoor Elahi Kabaddi Cup from November 22

KARACHI: Pakistan Kabaddi Federation (PKF) is going to organise Chaudhry Zahoor Elahi Shaheed Sarsabz Fertilizers Gold Kabaddi Cup (circle style) at the Zahoor Elahi Stadium in Gujrat from November 22-25.

The PKF said on Monday that the teams competing would be Army, Pakistan Air Force (PAF), WAPDA, Railways, Police, Higher Education Commission (HEC), Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL), Pakistan Ordnance Factories (POF), the four provinces and Islamabad.