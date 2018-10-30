Get your residence regularised, CJP tells PM

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Monday rejected the federal government’s request seeking extension in deadline for regularisation of unlawful encroachments in Banigala and directed Prime Minister Imran Khan to set an example by getting his residence regularised on Tuesday (today).

A three-member bench of the apex court, headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Mian Saqib Nisar, heard the case of illegal encroachments in the area. The chief justice observed that since PM Imran Khan had raised the issue in the apex court, therefore, he must pay the required fee on Tuesday for regularisation of his residence.

The additional attorney general submitted that the court had constituted a committee on previous hearing of the case and sought time for filing the committee report to the court. He further informed the court that the government was formulating some conditions for construction work in the federal capital.

The court rejected the law officer’s request. The chief justice said the premier had raised the issue of encroachments in Banigala and approached the court, hence he should set an example for others to follow and pay fee for regularisation of his residence.

“Those who had raised the issue are now in power; therefore, the prime minister should convene a meeting within 24 hours and ensure payment of fee for regularisation of his residence in Banigala,” the CJP remarked The top judge observed that 10 days had been granted to the committee to complete its task but it was not done.

The court directed that details on steps taken by the committee be submitted to the registrar’s office and adjourned the hearing for Tuesday. In the last hearing held on October 16, the court had directed that a committee with special powers be formed under the chairmanship of interior secretary for regularisation of properties in Banigala.