Fire at Speaker House

A fire broke out at the Punjab Assembly Speaker House located on The Mall. The fire was extinguished after hectic efforts of one hour by the firefighters. Twelve sofas, 32 curtains, 18 chairs, mattress and three bedrooms were burnt. Sources said that the Speaker House had still not been vacated by Rana M Iqbal Khan, PA Speaker between 2008-2018 and it was in use of his three sons.—Correspondent