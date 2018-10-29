Wage hike

Khairabad High School is considered to be one of the best schools in Khairabad Village of Balochistan. Unfortunately, teachers at the high school are heavily underpaid. Recently, many of them also took to the streets to demand an increase in their wages.

A majority of these teachers have large families and cannot make ends meet with such a meagre sum of money every month. The government of Balochistan is requested to take immediate action to ensure that their salaries are increased.

Saif Naeem

Khairabad